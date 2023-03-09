Several Cool and Rainy Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off similar to yesterday, a little on the cooler side along with some clouds overhead. Spotty showers are also possible throughout the morning, but rain chances are higher this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers will be hanging around tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Friday will start off nearly the same to Thursday with spotty showers in the morning followed by rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

The strongest system will be coming on Sunday, as heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail are all possible. No widespread severe weather is expected. Although, this system will have a big impact on temperatures for next week, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s!