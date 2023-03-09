Two dead, one injured in Selma shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cummings Circle.

Police say 22-year-old Michael Latrell Brown has been charged in the deaths of 24-year-old Cameron Struggs and 24-year-old Lakin Smith. Struggs was pronounced dead on the scene. Smith was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Chief Kenta Fulford says a 16-year-old female was also shot, but was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but did not sustain any injuries.

Brown is charged with two counts of Capital Murder, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and one count of 2nd degree Assault.

Brown is being held in jail under no bond.