Alabama Marine Police Are Offering Local Boating Safety and License Courses

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Marine Police will offer springtime boating training and license courses to keep people safer on the water.

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are set to launch Boating Basics/License Courses beginning March 11, in our part of the state.

Although the eight-hour sessions are free and open to the public, you must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol to reserve a space.

“We want to ensure all vessel operators and passengers are safe while enjoying Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. Prospective boaters who complete the course will have an opportunity to obtain a Boating Basics certificate, which is required for the boater endorsement on Alabama’s driver license,” Marine Patrol Division Chief Steve Thompson said.

The one-day course sessions are designed to include interaction with Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, who spend time on the local waterways and discuss the particular challenges boaters may face. Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to sign up for the class as 12- year-olds are eligible to obtain a vessel operator’s license for operating a vessel when accompanied by a licensed adult. At age 14, they are allowed to operate a vessel alone.

Prospective boaters are encouraged to email the following Marine Patrol Troopers for the session they would like to attend and to confirm times and dates.

