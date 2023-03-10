Cold Friday Night; Sunshine Saturday; Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was cloudy with a broken band of showers and storms moving northwest to southeast through our area. However, most of the rain ended by midday. Although, clouds lingered through the afternoon. Clouds gradually clear Friday night, and temperatures turn cooler. Lows range from the low to mid 40s. Saturday remains rain-free with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and near-normal temperatures. Highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another round of rain and storms arrives Sunday. Unfortunately, this time, some of those storms could be strong to severe. The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) severe risk across all of central and south Alabama. Straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter (1″) size look like the main hazards. However, the tornado risk is non-zero, but low. We should all be weather aware, especially between noon and 9PM Sunday.