Rain Moves Out; Calm Start to the Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off similar to yesterday, a little on the cooler side along with some clouds overhead. Thundershowers are also possible throughout the morning. Rain could be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s!

Saturday will start off mostly sunny, and a very nice day is expected! Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The strongest system will be coming on Sunday, as heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail are all possible. No widespread severe weather is expected. Although, this system will have a big impact on temperatures for next week, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s!