Strong To Severe Storms Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was rain-free with sunshine, but rain and storms appear likely Sunday, and some could be strong to severe. Storms may approach our northwest communities by 3AM. Storms gradually work southeast during the day, potentially still strong to severe in far south Alabama through 8PM. Straight-line winds up to 60 mph are the primary severe risk. However, a couple tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Storms may strengthen as they move into far south Alabama during the afternoon. Additional storms may develop, which could produce hail up to quarter (1″) size or larger. Storms depart Sunday night, with a partially clearing sky and cooler temperatures. Lows fall into the 40s early Monday morning. Temperatures remain cooler Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows fall into the 40s each night, possibly 30s Monday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday look mainly sunny. Thursday looks warmer with highs in the low 70s. Another round of rain and storms appear likely St. Patrick’s day. It appear most of the rain from that storm system departs Friday night. Next weekend could be mainly dry, but likely turns cooler behind the system. High temperatures only reach the 60s with lows in the 40s.