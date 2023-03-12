Drier, Colder Sunday Night And Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Strong to severe storms rumbled across central and south Alabama Sunday. However, but of the activity remained sub-severe and somewhat tame. The last of the rain and storms in far south Alabama depart Sunday night. Clouds at least partially clear, and colder air arrives. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 40s by sunrise Monday. Monday remains cooler with temperatures below-average. Highs range from the low to mid 60s with a northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night lows fall into the 30s. A freeze watch begins at 1AM Tuesday and runs through 8AM Wednesday for central Alabama. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s at least Monday and Tuesday night, and could be closer to the freezing mark of 32° in some locations. Tuesday and Wednesday remain cool, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday, despite a mainly sunny sky each day.

Thursday looks warmer with a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 70s. Another round of rain and probably storms arrives in advance of our next cold front on St. Patrick’s day. The severe risk looks low at this time, but check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days in case that changes. Rain/storms continue Friday night, but depart early Saturday. This weekend looks dry, but turns cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.