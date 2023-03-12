Man Killed in Crenshaw County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck about four miles west of Rutledge that killed a man.

State troopers say 45-year-old Theron Marsh of Ft. Deposit was riding in an SUV that left the road and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was thrown out of the wreckage and died. The driver of the SUV was 37-year-old Lavern Shatteen, also of Ft. Deposit.

The crash happened at about 10PM Saturday on Alabama 10 near West Robinson Road.