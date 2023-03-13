Montgomery Developer, Philanthropist Jim Wilson III Dies at 59

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery developer and philanthropist Jim Wilson III has died, leaving a legacy of business and civic achievements that stretch across the state of Alabama.

According to a statement from Jim Wilson & Associates, he died in his home in Montgomery on Saturday. He was 59.

Wilson was chairman and chief executive officer of Jim Wilson & Associates, a Montgomery-based real estate and investment firm with a presence across the United States. He and his brother Will expanded JWA, which was founded by their father, Jim Wilson, Jr.

JWA developed several real estate projects including EastChase in Montgomery, a 330-acre development, Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and Redstone Gateway, a 470-acre business park adjacent to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. In addition, JWA created two residential communities in Montgomery – Wynlakes, a 1,000-acre golf course community, and New Park, a 1,000-acre mixed-use development.

The firm also invested in start-ups and established operating companies, including A&W Enterprises and 42 Equity.

Wilson served on the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama system where he was Chair of the Athletics Committee, and as President of the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital Authority.

A native of Montgomery, James Winfrey Wilson III was born June 14, 1963, to Wynona and James Wilson Jr. He graduated from the Montgomery Academy and earned a degree in business administration at the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1985, Jim moved to New York City where he worked in commercial real estate at Manufacturers Hanover and met his wife, Susie Forst. A few months after their wedding in 1987, he went to work for his father at JWA.

In addition to the Alabama Board of Trustees and UAB Health System Board, Wilson was the President of Wynlakes Golf and Country Club, and he served on the boards of the American Liver Foundation of Alabama, the Bryant-Jones Student Athletic Program, the American Sports Medicine Institute, the Business Council of Alabama, the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, Baptist Hospital, Boy Scouts of America, First Baptist Church Foundation, Metro YMCA, Tukabatchee Area Council, the Montgomery Council on Aging, the Jackson Hospital Foundation, and as a member of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama.

Wilson also supported MANE, an organization that provides life-changing therapeutic horseback riding opportunities to children and adults in the River Region.

Wilson is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susie; two daughters, Lillian Pascale and Wesley Clingman; mother, Wynona Wilson; siblings, Elizabeth Hunter, Winston Reese and Will Wilson; sons in law, Matthew V. Pascale and James F. Clingman IV; and five grandchildren, JW and Nate Pascale, Lucy, Wyn and Fully Clingman.

The funeral will be Wednesday, March 15, in Montgomery.

The company asks that you remember Wilson by donating to MANE on its website www.maneweb.org or by sending a check to:

MANE

3699 Wallahatchie Road

Pike Road, AL 36064