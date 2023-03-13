Much Cooler Start to the Week

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off on the cooler side but with mostly clear skies. Highs today will be in the low 60s for most of the area, but some towns may struggle to get out of the upper 50s! We’ll see mostly sunny skies overhead today. A very chilly night is in store with lows in the low to mid 30s. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties along and north of I-85 and Hwy. 80.

Tuesday will start off very chilly but mostly clear skies. Another sunny day is in store for us but most of us will likely hang in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a continuation of Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be a bit warmer in the low 70s, but Friday is the first (and likely only) day in the forecast to feature a chance of rain. Rain is looking likely for Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. However, that will also push in cooler air, and next weekend’s temperatures will likely only be in the mid 50s!