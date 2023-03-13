NWS: Small Tornado Touched Down in Tallapoosa County Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado touched down briefly in Tallapoosa County on Sunday.

Survey teams say a brief EF-0 tornado touched down near U.S. Highway 280 southeast of Alexander City. A typical EF-0 tornado, which is the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, would have a three-second gust of 65 to 85 mph.

Surveys are being conducted in Tallapoosa and Chambers counties, with more specific information yet to be released.

Crews say two damage areas in Chambers County near LaFayette and near Lannett have been determined to have been from straight-line winds.

Storms moved through this part of East Alabama on Sunday morning, March 12.