A Frost & Freeze Likely Overnight

by Shane Butler

A frost and freeze is likely for most of our area early Wednesday morning. Temps will drop into the lower to mid 30s areawide. Frost will form and that could be a problem for those tender plants. You will want to take precautions to keep them safe from the cold. We expect another potential frost early Thursday morning as well. The rest of the workweek will be trending warmer. Looks more like lower 70s for high temperatures Thursday and Friday. Thursday could be the best day of the week with mostly sunny skies and 70+ degree warmth. Moisture will be surging into the area along with a cold front moving in from the northwest. The two will team up to kick off a round of rain and t-storms Friday. At this point, we don’t see a severe threat but this is being watched closely. The rain activity will move out Friday night and we’re back into clear and colder conditions over the weekend. Saturday starts out in the upper 30s and only manages upper 50s for highs. Sunday morning will be much colder and we’re expecting another potential frost/freeze event. This could be an issue for your tender plants and you will need to take precautions once again.