Annual Roots & Wings Art Show Gets Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Roots and Wings Art Show — is going up in downtown Selma this week. The show features the work of dozens of artists — with roots in Alabama.

A celebration of the arts — is going on in the city of Selma.

ArtsRevive is celebrating 20 years — of using the arts to help revitalize the downtown area. And the 21st Annual Roots and Wings Art Show — gets underway in the city this week — and runs for the next three weekends.

“It’s free and open to the public,” said ArtsRevive Executive Director Becky Youngblood.

“It’ll be open on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturday from 10 to 2. And Sunday from 2 to 4.”

This year the show features about 89 pieces — from artists from around the state of Alabama — or artists who once lived in the state.

Aniyah Hatcher is an 8th grader at RB Hudson STEAM Academy — where the A in STEAM — stands for art.

“It’s a great chance for people to see how creative other people can get around the world,” said Hatcher.

“I think that it’s really entertaining on how you get to see how other people have their own perspective on things.”

Roots and Wings is a juried art show — with cash prizes for the 1st — 2nd — and 3rd place winners — in each of five categories.

And a thousand dollars in cash — will be awarded to the Best in Show — and the People’s Choice winners.

Need more information? Call 334-410-2302 or email artsrevive@outlook.com.