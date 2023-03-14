Brundidge police investigate shooting incident; no one injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brundidge police are investigating a shooting incident over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 400 block of SA Graham Blvd. Saturday night after receiving a report of shots fired.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said officers discovered a party with people underage attending without adult supervision.

Chief Green says no one was shot during the incident, but there was one injury and some property damage. Police have no said how that person was injured.

Brundidge police asks anyone with information related to this incident to call the police department at 334-735-5016.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the call.