Freezing Cold Mornings and Cool Afternoons

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off with some very cold temperatures, with most of us in the mid 30s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 8AM Wednesday morning. Throughout the day, sunshine will be abundant and highs will likely struggle to get out of the upper 50s in most communities. For tonight, we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows at or below freezing. Patchy frost is possible.

Wednesday will start off quite chilly, with most of the area hovering around freezing. It’ll be a little warmer for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine will still be abundant!

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be back in the 70s. Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) will introduce a chance of rain to the forecast. No severe weather is expected, although rain could be heavy at times. As that system rolls through, it will bring 50s back for the weekend!