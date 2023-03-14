Montgomery police investigate single-vehicle crash on I-85S

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are working a single-vehicle crash on I-85 near Exit 2.

Major Saba Coleman said officers and Fire Medics responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of I-85S between Forest Avenue and South Union Street after receiving a call regarding a single-vehicle crash.

Contact was made with the driver who sustained life-threatening injuries and three passengers who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery police say I-85S will be temporarily restricted to one lane until the roadway is cleared.

ALGO reports that the main lanes and left shoulder southbound are blocked at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route until the scene has been cleared.