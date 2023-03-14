Maxwell AFB to honor former Vietnam War POWs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Maxwell Air Force Base is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming this week.

Operation Homecoming saw the return of 591 prisoner of wars to America from March 14 to April 1, 1973, following the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.

Maxwell was one of 10 Air Force bases selected as repatriation sites. 43 POWs were reunited with their families on Maxwell’s tarmac.

As part of Operation Welcome Home, the traveling Vietnam War Memorial will be at Maxwell on March 15.

The public will have access to Maxwell to come pay tribute at the wall for the sacrifices that Vietnam veterans made in service to their country. The base will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. People need to register for base access here.

There will be a ceremony taking place at 10 a.m., with special guest speaker retired Army Capt. Gary Michael Rose, Medal of Honor recipient. In addition to the Vietnam War Memorial, there will also be displays for all conflicts after World War I.

WAKA Anchor/Reporter Jerome Jones caught up with Maxwell Air Force Base officials and has a preview of the event.