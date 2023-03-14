Proposed Pike Road gas station tabled for 30 days

by Alabama News Network Staff

A proposed gas station that has been met with some opposition in Pike Road was tabled at Monday’s town hall meeting.

If approved, the gas station would be located on Vaughn Road next to Golden Animal Hospital, across from town hall.

The gas station would back up to the nearby Providence neighborhood and would call for a second entrance into that area, which some say would cause a security risk to that area.

Officials with the Town of Pike Road say they hope to have a more concrete decision in 30 days that will satisfy all parties involved.

If passed, the project would be sent back to the planning commission for the design phase.