Cool and Sunny Wednesday; Average Weather Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off with some freezing temperatures across the area along with some patchy frost. The Freeze Warning will be expiring by 9am this morning, but a Frost Advisory is in effect until 8am tomorrow morning. We’ll still be nice and sunny today and temperatures a little on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another calm but cold night is ahead for us as well, with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday will start off chilly with some frost around the area, but yet another very nice day is in store for us. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow is also our Drive Out Homelessness golf tournament, and the forecast could not be more perfect!

The forecast gets rattled on Friday however, as a strong line of storms will be moving towards the area. Heavy rain is definitely likely at times, but any severe threat will likely be remain confined to the coast. That system will bring us chilly temperatures for the weekend once again, with highs likely only in the mid 50s. Rain will be returning next Tuesday, and temperatures will be on the rise by the end of next week.