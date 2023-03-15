New Fountain Dedicated to Prattville Family

by Carrington Cole

The City of Prattville welcomed a new fountain into its downtown area Wednesday morning. The newest addition was added after the construction of the new Mill Apartments and pedestrian bridge were added to the downtown area.

The fountain was placed in honor of Dr. Tom and Linda Miller who donated property for the new pedestrian bridge. A ceremony was held to honor Dr. Miller and his family as the city unveiled the fountain. Dr. Miller was also being recognized for the many ways he has given back to the Prattville community for many decades.

The fountain is located at the roundabout on Bridge Street in Historic Downtown Prattville.

For more information about the Miller Fountain or to stay up-to-date on Prattville events, visit the City of Prattville’s website.