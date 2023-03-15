Strong To Possibly Severe Storms Friday

by Shane Butler

Another cold and possible frost overnight coming our way. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 30s for lows. You will still want to take care of those tender plants and shield them from the frosty conditions. We’re back into full sunshine and a quick warm up tomorrow. Temperatures start out cold but warm nicely into the lower to mid 70s for afternoon highs. Southerly winds will help warm us up but it will also begin to transport gulf moisture into the region. A cold front creeps in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. The frontal boundary will take that moisture and help trigger rain activity for the area Friday. We expect storms to be embedded in the rain and some of them could be strong to possibly severe. The greater storm risk will lie across our southern most counties Friday afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. We’re on the backside of the frontal system this weekend. High pressure builds over us and another surge of cold air flows into the state. Temps will only manage 50s for highs and overnight lows in the 30s. Areas of frost are possible Sunday and Monday morning. Looks like another rain maker will graze the state Tuesday. Rain along with a few storms will be possible. That system will move out early Wednesday and we’re back to sunshine that afternoon. The latter half of that week will be trending a bit warmer with highs in the 70s once again.