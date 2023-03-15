Suspect Nabbed in Rash of Burglaries in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars tonight — after he’s arrested and charged in a rash of burglaries.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says 38 year old Robert Justin Sanders of Selma — was arrested by deputies Wednesday morning — following an extensive investigation into a rash of break-ins.

“We had some good information of possibly where he could be. So, the detectives and the investigators they actually staked that area out. The information was good. And we were able to take him down.,” said Granthum.

Granthum says Sanders is responsible for more than a dozen burglaries and thefts in the Houston Park neighborhood of Selma. And could be involved in even more break-ins in other areas.

“There’s more burglaries out there we know for a fact. Cause during the time we was talking to him, we don’t have enough reports to actually justify what he’s saying,” he said.

Granthum says Sanders stole thousands of dollars worth of property during his spree — all to support a drug habit. He was caught on camera at some homes — with video surveillance. And then posted on social media.

“You need to report it to police first. And please, let the law enforcement put it out on social media or what have you. Cause it hampers investigation sometimes,” Granthum said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim — call the sheriff’s office at (334) 874-2530 — or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.