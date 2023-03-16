Calm Thursday; Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off fairly chilly across the area, with most of us in the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect until 8am. Don’t be fooled by the cool start though, as highs will be in the mid 70s for our highs with a mix of clouds and sunshine! We’ll have more clouds overhead tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, but there is a non-zero tornado threat. However, the greatest parameters for severe weather will remain to our south. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heavy rain is also likely going to be an issue which could lead to some flooding.

Tomorrow’s system will bring much cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 50s and lows near freezing. It’s going to be another calm start to next week but temperatures and rain chances will begin to rise by the end of next week!