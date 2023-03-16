Strong To Severe Storms Possible Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday was another mainly sunny day across central and south Alabama. While morning lows fell into the 30s again, afternoon temperatures were much more spring-like, peaking in the low and mid 70s. Temperatures remain milder Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase overnight, with rain and storms arriving Friday morning in west Alabama.

Some storms could become strong to severe, capable primarily of straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph. However, a couple brief tornadoes appear possible too. Friday’s severe weather window opens at 10AM and closes at 6PM. Rain exits Alabama by the early to mid-evening. Temperatures turn colder as a cold front pushes through our area. Friday night lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chill could be lower.

Our weekend weather looks winter-like, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, but Sunday could be partly cloudy. Temperatures remain cool early next week. Monday and Tuesday look partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Lows fall into the low 40s each night. Temperatures trend warmer Wednesday and Thursday with a mainly sunny sky each day. Another round of rain and storms may arrive Friday.