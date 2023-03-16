Woman Killed in Tallapoosa County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A woman has been killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Tallapoosa County.

Alabama State Troopers say 70-year-old Martha Powell of Ashland was killed in the wreck, which happened on Alabama 63, about five miles north of Alexander City on Wednesday morning at about 11:12AM.

Investigators say she was riding in the truck, which left the road and hit a concrete culvert. They say she was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 34-year-old Bradley Powell of Ashland, was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

No other details have been released.