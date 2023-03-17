Annual SLE Rodeo Returns to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Livestock Exhibition Rodeo has returned to Garrett Coliseum. It’s one of the biggest events of the year in Montgomery.

Rain canceled the kickoff parade on Friday, but other events will be going on through Sunday.

One of the first is the Allen’s Roping production, which has been putting on a family event of bull roping for the past several years. It’s an event that gets the entire family involved.

“The family atmosphere, being outdoors with your kids, just working with the animals and the history of this sport and how much fun you can have in life other than electronics,” Andrew Elliott said.

The rodeo includes many events throughout the weekend. CLICK HERE to see the schedule.

This is the SLE Rodeo’s 66th year.