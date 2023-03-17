Another Surge Of Cold Air Heads South

by Shane Butler

We will be on the backside of a cold front this weekend. Northerly winds will usher in much colder air and that will put temps well below the average for this time of the year. Daytime high temps will only manage mid to upper 50s while overnight lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The cold temps will lead to areas of Frost Sunday morning and more widespread frost Monday morning. You will still need to take care of those tender plants until this cold snap lets up. We see next week trending warmer and you will definitely notice it by midweek. We’re expecting lots of sunshine along with temps in the mid 70s Wednesday and then low to mid 80s late week. Along with the warmer temps comes increasing moisture and that will lead to rain by next Friday. It will be ahead of another frontal boundary moving through the deep south. We will be watching the models to see if any kind of severe storm threat develops.