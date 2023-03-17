Man Shot and Killed in Montgomery; Police Launch Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man Thursday night.

Police say 43-year-old Darius Mitchell of Montgomery was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Welbourne Place at around 8PM. That is in a neighborhood off Bell Road.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. They have released no other details.

If you have information to help officers, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.