Strong To Severe Storms Possible Friday

by Ben Lang

After several mainly sunny days, clouds and rain are back in central and south Alabama Friday. Some storms may become strong to severe during the afternoon, especially in southeast Alabama. The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area across far south/southeast Alabama. Further north to near highway 80/I-85, the storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk.

Straight-line winds up to 60 mph look like the main severe risk Friday afternoon. However, a couple brief tornadic circulations cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk for a tornado or two lies in far south Alabama, along and south of highway 84. The severe weather window remains open until 6PM. By that time, storms should be mainly to our east in west Georgia.

St. Patrick’s day evening looks mainly dry. Rain may not affect any plans you may have, but Friday evening turns cooler and breezy. Friday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. The final weekend of winter will fell like it. Temperatures only peak in the 50s Saturday afternoon, with a mainly cloudy sky and a brisk north wind. Saturday night lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Sunday afternoon temperatures might be cooler than Saturday, despite morning sunshine.

Monday morning lows fall to near or below freezing in many locations. Spring begins Monday, but temperatures remain below-average, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look mainly sunny and warmer. Another round of rain and storms appears possible next Friday.