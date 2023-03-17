Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with clouds overhead with showers and storms moving through Mississippi. Storms could be strong to severe today as they move into the area, but honestly the overall threat remains very low for today. The main threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially in the Wiregrass region of the state. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as the system moves through. Clouds will be overhead tonight with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Saturday will be cloudy and much cooler, with highs likely only in the low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions will also be around on the backside of the system moving through.

The upcoming week will feature tons of sunshine and temperatures will be on the rise. Rain chances remain minimal until next Friday as we could also see temperatures in the low 80s once again by the end of next week.