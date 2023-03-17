UPDATE: Construction Progressing on New Tallassee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Construction on the new Tallassee High School is progressing, with an opening scheduled for August.

The new $21 million building will replace the original Tallassee High School, which was built in 1929.

At nearly 70,000 square feet, the new school is almost 20,000 square feet larger than the old one.

“The materials and lead times related to COVID, the material and labor shortage and things like that, it’s the worst time to build,” Tallassee School Supt. Dr. Brock Nolin said. “And so we were behind schedule as far as the build goes, but the product is coming to fruition, so we will be able to start in August.”

“I’m just excited to see it all come together being the principal and to get to watch your school build from the ground up, I mean I’m not in the building every day, but I’m on site at the school every day and I’ve gotten to see every brick be laid. It’s just exciting to see the finished product,” Tallassee High School Principal Drew Glass said.