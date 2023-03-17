WAKA Golf Tournament Raises Money to Help the Homeless

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at WAKA 8 would like to thank those who took part in our annual “Drive Out Homelessness” golf tournament, which raises money to fight homelessness in our area.

This year’s tournament raised $13,000 for Friendship Mission. That is the highest total ever.

The golf tournament at Lagoon Park was sold out, with more than 90 golfers competing and enjoying a free lunch. There was also an on-site auction.

Friendship Mission will use the proceeds to provide more resources for its homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Montgomery.

“This golf tournament helps support our everyday costs,” Tara Davis of Friendship Mission said. “Food and maintenance and supplies to run the shelter. Money to put toward helping people get their identification and other important resources where there’s a fee and they don’t have it.”