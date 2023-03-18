Cold Saturday Night, Cool Sunday, Cold Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

The final weekend of winter in central and south Alabama has felt like it so far. Saturday morning lows dipped into the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon temperatures only warmed into the 50s despite morning sunshine. Saturday night looks cold, with lows near or below the freezing mark of 32°. A freeze warning covers all of central and south Alabama Saturday night, and again Sunday night.

Sunday remains cool, despite a partly cloudy sky on average. Temperatures may only reach the low 50s in many locations. Sunday night lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills could be in the low 20s at sunrise Monday. Monday marks the vernal equinox and therefore the first day of spring, but temperatures only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday remains cool with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday look mainly sunny, rain-free, and warmer. Temperatures reach the low 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Another round of rain and storms arrives Friday and continues Friday night. Saturday could be drier, but more rain appears possible Sunday. Temperatures remain warm, with highs near 80° Saturday and Sunday.