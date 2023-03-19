Cold Sunday Night, Spring Begins Cool Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a mainly sunny to partly cloudy but cold March day in central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell to near or below freezing (32°) in most locations. Daytime highs only warmed into the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday night could be even colder, with lows in the mid to upper 20s in most locations. A freeze warning begins Sunday evening for all of central and south Alabama, and continues through 10AM Monday.

Monday marks the vernal equinox and therefore the first days of spring. However, temperatures remain cool and well-below-average with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday night lows fall into the mid and upper 30s. Tuesday looks milder with highs in the mid 60s and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Wednesday and Thursday trend even warmer with a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures peak in the 70s Wednesday and near 80° Thursday.

Another round of rain and storms arrive late Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe. The storm prediction center places the northwest half or so of Alabama in a 15% (or slight level 2/5) severe risk area. Tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, and hail appear possible mainly Friday night. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days as details become clearer. Saturday looks drier, but more rain and perhaps storms appear possible Sunday.