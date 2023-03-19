Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting.

Police say at about 11PM on Saturday, the were called to investigate gunshots in the 100 block of Brannon Avenue. As they were responding, they say a victim arrived at East Alabama Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Later, police arrested 38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails and charged him with attempted murder.

Police say if you know anything about this shooting, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.