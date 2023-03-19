PHOTOS: Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll Held at Governor’s Mansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll – March 19, 2023 – Photo: WAKA 8

Gov. Kay Ivey hosted the annual Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion.

About 150 excited children and their parents came out to hunt for eggs and to have a day of fun.

The children, some assisted by their parents and caregivers, ran across the front lawn of the mansion filling their Easter basket with the eggs. The children say that they were excited to be there but were even more excited to meet the governor.

Magic Moments, founded in 1984, provides Alabama children who are diagnosed with chronic, life-threatening illnesses the ability to experience non-medical magic moments. This is the governor’s fourth annual Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll.