Another Cold Night But A Significant Warm Up Ahead

by Shane Butler

Yes, it’s officially spring but winter like temps will be sticking around for another overnight period. Once again, we’re dropping into the lower to mid 30s and that will lead to areas of frost for us. You will still want to take care of those tender plants tonight but you can rest easy the remainder of the week. A warming trend will begin Tuesday afternoon and that’s when you can get those plants out of the house and into some warmer sunshine. We’re looking at mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and lower to mid 80s for the latter half of the week. Along with the warmth comes increasing moisture and that makes us introduce a chance for rain and storms Friday into Saturday. This will be ahead of a frontal boundary moving into the state. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. In the meantime, our thaw begins Tuesday and the March outlook going forward is for above average temps. Can’t say were done with any brief cold snaps but the data is encouraging for warmer ahead.