Cool First Day of Spring; Warmer Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off VERY chilly, with most of our communities below freezing before sunrise. Most of the area will likely struggle to get out of the mid 50s for today, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more cloud cover in the afternoon. We have a Frost Advisory in effect until 8am Tuesday morning, with our lows overnight near freezing once again.

We’ll be seeing a nice warmup for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and even low 70s. We won’t quite have mostly sunny skies, but we’ll see peeks of sunshine at times.

I want to briefly mention Friday, as much of the Southeast is currently under a 15% risk area for strong to severe storms. Much of west/northwest Alabama are under this risk area, but the SPC is already mentioning Friday so be sure to keep an eye on it!

Until Friday, our days will be calm and warmer, with low 80s likely by the end of the week. Friday features our only decent chance for rain, with spotty showers possible over the weekend.