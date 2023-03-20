Montgomery County Mugshots 03/01/23-03/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALBRITTON JR, CEDRIC – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

AUSTIN, MORCE – Discharge Gun into Occupied Building

BOINES, QUIAEEM – Robbery 1st

BORDERS, AMOS – Theft of Property 1st

BOS, ALEXANDER – Fugitive From Justice



BROOKS, SHAROD – Domestic Violence 3rd

BROWN, KEVONTA – Felony Murder

BROWN, LADARRIUS – Fugitive from Justice

BULGER, JAMES – Theft of Property 1st

BURGESS, TYRONE – Murder



COLEY, DEWEY – Probation Violation

COLLEY, JORDAN – DUI

DAVIS III, JIMMY – Robbery 1st

DOTSON, JARRETT – Murder

FIELDS, MITCHELL – Incest- Incest With Minor



GIPSON, ISAIAH – Capital Murder During Robbery In the First Degree

GOLDSMITH, HERBERT – Burglary 3rd

GOODSON, DOMINIQUE – Fugitive From Justice

HARRIS, DENARREO – Murder

HOLLINS, MYELO – Domestice Violence



JENKINS, TIFFANY – Criminal Negligent Homicide

JOHNSON, RICHARD – Theft of Property 1st

JONES, MARQUEZ – Rape 1st

KING, QUENESHIA – Capital Murder During Robbery In the First Degree

MCCLAIN, TYLER – Escape 3rd Degree



MCWILLIAMS, JASON – Assault 2nd

NORMAN, CHARLES – DUI

OWENS JR, RODERICK – Capital Murder

PARKER, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 2nd

PARKER, RONNIE – Burglary 3rd



ROGERS, COURTNEY – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

SHEPPARD, DARRIUS – Discharge Gun in Occupied Building

SMITH, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd

STRONG, CHRISTOPHER – Criminal Mischief 1st

STROUSE, KRISTY – Criminal Trespass 3rd



TRAEMMELL, ELIJAH – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

WEYANDT, TERRI – Assault 2nd

