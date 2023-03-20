Montgomery County Mugshots 03/01/23-03/15/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
Alabama News Network Staff
ALBRITTON JR, CEDRIC – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
AUSTIN, MORCE – Discharge Gun into Occupied Building
BOINES, QUIAEEM – Robbery 1st
BORDERS, AMOS – Theft of Property 1st
BOS, ALEXANDER – Fugitive From Justice
BROOKS, SHAROD – Domestic Violence 3rd
BROWN, KEVONTA – Felony Murder
BROWN, LADARRIUS – Fugitive from Justice
BULGER, JAMES – Theft of Property 1st
COLEY, DEWEY – Probation Violation
DAVIS III, JIMMY – Robbery 1st
FIELDS, MITCHELL – Incest- Incest With Minor
GIPSON, ISAIAH – Capital Murder During Robbery In the First Degree
GOLDSMITH, HERBERT – Burglary 3rd
GOODSON, DOMINIQUE – Fugitive From Justice
HARRIS, DENARREO – Murder
HOLLINS, MYELO – Domestice Violence
JENKINS, TIFFANY – Criminal Negligent Homicide
JOHNSON, RICHARD – Theft of Property 1st
JONES, MARQUEZ – Rape 1st
KING, QUENESHIA – Capital Murder During Robbery In the First Degree
MCCLAIN, TYLER – Escape 3rd Degree
MCWILLIAMS, JASON – Assault 2nd
OWENS JR, RODERICK – Capital Murder
PARKER, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 2nd
PARKER, RONNIE – Burglary 3rd
ROGERS, COURTNEY – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs
SHEPPARD, DARRIUS – Discharge Gun in Occupied Building
SMITH, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd
STRONG, CHRISTOPHER – Criminal Mischief 1st
STROUSE, KRISTY – Criminal Trespass 3rd
TRAEMMELL, ELIJAH – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
WEYANDT, TERRI – Assault 2nd
