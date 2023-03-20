Santa Claus meeting held in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you saw some unexpected visitors from the North Pole around the River Region this weekend, your eyes were not deceiving you.

Nearly 35 Santas, along with their Mrs. Claus, were in Montgomery Saturday for the Cotton States Santas meeting.

The Alabama-based Santas got in their sleighs and flew down to the Farmers Market Cafe downtown.

Organizers say the purpose of the meeting is to keep the holiday season fresh on their minds and learn new techniques to help them be the best Santa Claus in their area.

WAKA Reporter Carrington Cole caught up with the Kris Kringles this weekend.