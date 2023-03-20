Selma Police Investigating Two Homicides

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating two homicide cases that left two young men dead.

In the first case, police say at around 8PM Friday, they were called to the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue. That’s where they found 21-year-old Georgio Howell, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the second case, police say at around 3:20AM Sunday, 19-year-old Gerald Johnson, Jr. was found shot in the 1800 block of Alabama Highway 14 East. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they do not know a motive in either shooting.

Police and the district attorney are asking for help in solving these homicides. If you have a tip, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.