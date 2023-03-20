Spring Begins Cool, But Temperatures Warm This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was very cold across central and south Alabama. Lows fell into the mid and upper 20s in most locations. However, sunshine was abundant during the morning, so midday temperatures were at least back in the 40s. Although, temperatures remain well-below-average Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds may increase a bit during the afternoon, but sunshine remains in the mix.

Monday night turns cold again, but not quite as cold as Sunday night. Lows range from the low to mid 30s. A freeze warning begins after midnight for much of central and south Alabama. A frost advisory begins after midnight for east-central Alabama, including Montgomery county. Temperatures trend milder Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday feel more like spring, with highs in the 70s Wednesday and 80s Thursday. Much of Friday could be rain-free, but rain and storms arrive by Friday night in our area. Some storms could be strong to severe in the deep south. However, the severe risk are indicated by the storm prediction center lies mainly across the lower Mississippi River valley. Less of Alabama lies within the risk area than in Sunday’s outlook.

Storms depart Saturday morning, with sunshine possible during the day. However, clouds may increase, with rain possible Sunday and next Monday.