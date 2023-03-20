UPDATE: Three Arrested after Montgomery Shooting, Police Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say three 18-year-olds are in custody after a shooting that led to a chase.

Police say Marquet Caldwell, Michael Lamar, Jr., and Jeremiah Jackson are charged with first-degree assault, firing a gun into an occupied vehicle and firing a gun into an occupied dwelling.

Police say at about 10PM Saturday, they and fire medics were called to the 1800 block of Cotton Court to a report of a person shot. Police say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, plus gunshot damage to a home and a vehicle.

Police say they tried to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, which led to a brief vehicle and foot chase. It ended in the 100 block of West Vandiver Boulevard.

Police say after making the stop, they recovered three assault rifles and one semi-automatic pistol.