Alabama Suspends Defensive Back Tony Mitchell after Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has suspended defensive back Tony Mitchell following his arrest on drug and weapon charges in Florida.

On March 15, deputies with the Holmes County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office say they conducted a traffic stop involving a vehicle driven by Mitchell. Deputies say he had a passenger riding with him, Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande.

The sheriff’s office says deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, deputies say Mitchell produced a bag of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.

Mitchell is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. Lewis is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said Monday after the first practice of spring that Mitchell was suspended from the team “and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is.”