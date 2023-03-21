Big Time Warmup On The Way!

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off quite chilly once again, with many communities at or below freezing. However, the afternoon is looking quite nice with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies! We’ll have some passing clouds tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be another very nice day, but temperatures will soar especially compared to the start of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and even low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 80s both days, with the warmest of the two days coming on Friday. We’re still monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms Friday night into Saturday, but still no areas in our region are under a risk. Stay weather aware!