by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man in an alleged machete attack.

According to court records, police say 41-year-old Timothy Palmer intended to cause physical injury by striking a woman in the head with a machete, causing a large abrasion.

It happened in the 700 block of 7th Street in Montgomery on Friday morning, March 10.

Palmer is charged with second-degree assault.

He is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.