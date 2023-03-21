Woman Dead after Tuesday Morning Shooting in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

A woman has been pronounced dead after an early morning shooting in Montgomery.

An MPD spokesperson says on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at about 5:11 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2400 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot.

On the Scene Contact was made with an adult female victim who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.