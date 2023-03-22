$1,000 Reward Offered to Solve Montgomery Woman’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a Montgomery woman’s murder.

On Wednesday, February 11, at about 10:35 p.m., police and medics responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue. They found 52-year-old Yvette Carter with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation into her death.

Investigators have now provided photos from the scene that night. Investigators say three suspects were seen getting out of a small black sedan with no tint and factory wheels just before the shooting.

Police say the three people were wearing hoodies. One of them could be seen walking from the car wearing all black with a white or grey hood, black bottoms and white shoes, while pulling a rifle from his pants, prior to the shooting.

No other information has been released.

If you have a tip to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.