Mid 80s and Storms to End the Week

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off somewhat cool, but temperatures will be soaring today with most of us in the low 80s. Rain chances still stay minimal and we’ll have mostly sunny skies! For tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Thursday will be starting with some clouds and potentially some fog overhead but warmer conditions than today will linger. Highs will be in the mid 80s for highs with more sunny skies.

While Friday morning and afternoon are looking calm and warm, Friday night into Saturday morning could be stormy. Counties west of I-65 are currently under a 2/5 Slight Risk for severe storms with the main threats being damaging winds up to 60mph and tornadoes. Highs will still be in the 80s for Friday and likely to persist into the weekend as well. More rain for next week will keep our temperatures in the 70s!