Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Launches Re-Election Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was joined by supporters Wednesday afternoon as he launched his campaign for a second term in office.

Reed held a launch event at the Gateway Park Lodge.

“Over the last three years, we’ve revitalized our neighborhoods, invested in public education and supported small businesses and entrepreneurs. We’re growing our local economy with new investments and keeping our communities safe. I want to continue working every day for each person who calls Montgomery home,” Reed said.

Reed says one of his accomplishments was the hiring of Police Chief Darryl Albert. He says the police department has taken more than 2,000 guns off the streets as officers work with the community to get ideas on how to make Montgomery safer.

In 2019, Reed became the first Black mayor in the city’s history.

The elections for mayor and all nine city council seats are Tuesday, August 22.